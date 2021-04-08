Dr. Fauci warns of new possible coronavirus surge, but some Alabamians say they aren't worried

Dr. Anthony Fauci's concern of coronavirus cases increasing is something that some Alabamians say they aren't worried about.

"Every time I see the statistics on TV, it's like Alabama has a deep, deep rate, and I'm like, oh, what's going on? But I don't see it," said Preston Augustus, a vaccine recipient at John Hunt Park.

Mike Wodtke agreed. He said Huntsville Hospital's clinic is working smoothly and that people are getting vaccinated, quickly and efficiently.

"I was thinking the way they've got it set up, it's so convenient and so fast, I don't really think that'd be a problem," said Wodtke, a vaccine recipient.

Augustus said he tries not getting caught up on national numbers. He said from what he sees, people aren't having a problem getting vaccinated.

State health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said during Gov. Kay Ivey's news conference that he's very happy with how quickly the vaccine is being rolled out.

"As we said before, our first two weeks were slow and that makes us low on these national rankings, but really these past three months, Alabamians have done a great job," said Harris.

Huntsville Hospital vaccinated more than 3,000 people this week.

"They're doing great," said Augustus. "If we do everything they're asking us to do, we should be fine."

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a statement to WAAY 31: "Trends in Alabama are encouraging, but more people need to be vaccinated in order to further reduce the virus spread."

People at John Hunt Park weren't concerned about vaccine rollout, but with the mask mandate ending on Friday at 5 p.m., some were worried there could be a surge if people don't continue to wear their masks.