Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., speaks at Alabama A&M

The youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. held a lecture at Alabama A&M University.

Dr. Bernice A. King was invited to speak as part of Black history month. WAAY-31 shares her message to students and professors.

The focus of the Black history celebration was all about how the younger generation in the audience can make a change in the world today.

"It takes more than social media and a platform to basically get a point across or a message. It also takes a powerful voice," said senior mechanical engineer student, Trevaughn Nettles

He said he believes Dr. Bernice King stressed three major points in her speech: always research, actively listen to others, and have real action behind the words you speak.

"I believe that if we manage this season correctly, we will be able to possess some things that we've never possessed before," said Dr. Bernice King

She said in a world full of smart phones, many people aren't acting intelligently. She says there's too much nonsense and not enough understanding in movements these days.

"If we want to see a more just and equitable and humane world, we can't just cancel people," said Dr. King.

Nettles believes the answer to the problem is simple...

"If we can all come together and create one message we'll be fine,"

'Listen to those older than you," that was Dr. King's call to action for millennials across the United States. She says organization and strategy is important for any movement to make an impact and that's the reason many Black community movements of today aren't doing as well.