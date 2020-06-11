Dozens voice concerns over police handling of last week's protests during Huntsville City Council meeting

In three-minute monologues and free-flowing statements, during a meeting of the Huntsville City Council, dozens of residents shared their concerns and frustrations with how they viewed the response by Huntsville Police during last Wednesday's protests near the Madison County Courthouse.

Thursday was the first council meeting since the protests last Wednesday where Huntsville Police used tear gas and rubber bullets.

Xavier Sanders, 18, was one of the first people to take the mic amid the public discussion portion of the meeting. He said he did not feel safe as a black man in the city.

"I'll be honest with you, officer, I'm scared of you. I'm afraid of you," Sanders said while looking at a Huntsville Police officer in the audience.

Speakers spent more than two hours speaking about their perception of both the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse as well as the protests.

"It's hard to reconcile images of courthouse snipers taking aim at my friends and neighbors with the brand of 'A Smart Place,'" said resident Dustin Timbrook.

Photographer David Capo brought a pair of images he took during the protest to Thursday's meeting. He said he was hit by rubber bullets and felt the effects of the tear gas on Wednesday. He said he will continue showing up to rallies until he sees departmental reform.

"This is a problem and i'm pissed off about it enough that i'm gonna go do something. so it has absolutely cauterized the fact that I'm going to be right in the same spot next time, every time. and, if they don't like it, I guess I'm gonna start collecting rubber bullet wounds," Capo said.

Many people during Thursday's meeting asked to see a de-militarization of the police department and for better communication.

"We just want transparency and we want accountability, that's the responsibility of our city that they have to us. to protect and serve," said Angela Curry, a Huntsville resident.

Several spoke to a desire for the Confederate monument to come down from the courthouse. Before the vote on the monument, Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith argued that even though there are legal hurdles, that doesn't mean they should wait.

"It take a cost to do something right. So if we continue to push the can and say we're going to wait until it's legal, it will be there by the time I'm grey haired and no longer in this seat," Keith said.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and another officer took notes as they listened to what people said Thursday night. Mother of two, Jamie Hanks, said much of what they're asking for would benefit the whole community.

"The requests that we're making aren't expensive, they're not time consuming, and if we don't have any issues within law enforcement here, then it should be a win win for everybody," Hanks said.

The city council will meet again next Thursday for a special session in order to hear from Chief McMurray about the department's perspective on the protests. The meeting is set for 5 p.m.