Dozens run 5k to raise ovarian cancer awareness

Dozens of people of all ages ran at the Regymen Fitness STAAR Charity 5k Race Sunday morning.

The charity is the only US based non-profit dedicated to low-grade ovarian cancer. It's a rare form of ovarian cancer that is typically resistant to chemotherapy.

For many, this race was personal.

"I was diagnosed October 2019," Rachel Beard said. "I thought I was done with the cancer route, so it's just unbelievably shocking to me that I would have another cancer fight in me."

She survived her fight with lymphoma 15 years ago, but is currently fighting phase 3 low-grade ovarian cancer.

"There's just no way of knowing until you have it," Beard said.

She hopes the race not only helps raise funding, but brings awareness to a disease that's so hard to diagnose.

"They can catch cervical cancer. You can get a mammogram and catch breast cancer, but right now there's just no way to catch ovarian cancer," Beard explained.

"Mine was caught totally by accident, and I feel like I was blessed because I was just stage one," runner Susan Moore said.

Moore doesn't know Rachel personally, but can relate. She is an 18-year ovarian cancer survivor herself. For her, completing this run was about raising awareness and showing her support.

"Everyone relates to cancer. Everyone's been affected in some kind of way," Regymen Fitness owner Jason Haynes said.

"It's just overwhelming and a beautiful thing to see people come together and be able to help out for a good cause," Eric Gray said.

Rachel says she's extremely grateful for everyone who came out.

"It just makes you feel like you're not in it alone. Everybody's in it with you. It empowers you completely," Rachel said.

Sunday's race was able to raise more than $3,000 towards the STAAR ovarian cancer foundation. For more information about ovarian cancer, click here.