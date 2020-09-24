Clear
Dozens in Albertville protest ruling in Breonna Taylor case

The protesters were originally planning to protest the Confederate monument that sits on the county property.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:46 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

After the country learned that only one of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna would face any charges, protesters in Albertville knew they wanted to be a part of the response.

A few dozen people gathered at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville on Wednesday afternoon. They were originally planning to protest the Confederate monument that sits on the county property.

Protesters gathered outside the Marshall County Courthouse on Wednesday to protest the decision that came down in the Breonna Taylor case.

"Honestly just outraged, upset, I don't understand why all these things are going on in America," said Anna Katherynn Taylor. 

After gathering at the courthouse, protesters marched through the streets of Albertville calling for more to be done in the case fand for police reform. 

Like many of the marchers, one of the youngest members of the march, 11-year-old Kensley Marks, said the ruling was another sad chapter in an already painful summer.

"Black lives matter and Breonna Taylor was killed for no reason and we want justice," Marks said.

As the march continued through Albertville, protesters made their way to the Albertville Police Department (APD) station. As they wrote messages in chalk on the sidewalk and chanted rally cries like "Black Lives Matter" and "This is what democracy looks like," somone in an orange shirt came up to the window and flipped them off.

WAAY 31 reached to APD for clarification on who the man was and if he is affiliated with the department, but they have not yet issued a statment.

At the courthouse throughout the evening, there were also several people holding Confederate flags and supporting the Confederate monument. While protesters suggest that the monument could move to another contextually appropriate location, those who support it said it shouldn't go anywhere.

"If they have a problem with the Confederate monument and the flags, they need to move elsewhere. Or if they like, they can put them a monument on the opposite side of the courthouse here and that would be fine with me," Eldin Swindle said.

WAAY 31 spoke with Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson on Wednesday. He said so far, neither he nor any of the county commissioners have requested to put a discussion about the monument on the commission agenda.

As for the case with Breonna Taylor, protesters said they will continue to remember her nme and push for police reform.

"I wish that the case would continue. I wish that there was justice for Breonna Taylor, but I don't think I would be surprised if America tried to brush it under the rug and tell us to move on from it. But we're not going to stop," Taylor said.

