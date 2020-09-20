Dozens gather to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Huntsville

Dozens gathered outside the federal courthouse in Huntsville Sunday night to honor and remember Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Many of those who attended the candlelight vigil said it was an opportunity to grieve together and honor someone who had been an inspiration through her life of service.

“She changed the world for every woman in this country,” event organizer Alix Morehouse said, “and that legacy deserves to be remembered.”

As the courthouse steps on Holmes Avenue became a place for remembrance Saturday night, those who viewed the late justice as a hero honored her with words, signs, songs and silence.

“She truly fought for justice for all, equality for everybody,” Morehouse explained.

She said her initial reaction to hearing about Ginsburg’s death was fear. As a married lesbian, she’s worried that rights for abortion as well as those for the LGBTQ plus community are in danger.

Morehouse and others at the vigil said her Supreme Court seat should not be filled before the November election.

“I absolutely think that it should not be filled by this administration,” the organizer said.

“They should wait until after the presidential election, after the next president is inaugurated -- whether it be Donald Trump or Joe Biden,” Josie Poland, an attendee, added.

Aside from debate over what should be done with the seat, some say the best way to honor the justice is by keeping up the fight -- as that’s what she would want.

“If you love her, if you respect her, if you want to do something for her, stand up as an American and make your views known, not just at the polling booth, but adamantly, consistently, non-stop to anybody in office anywhere,” Marshall Crouch said, honoring RBG at the courthouse for the second consecutive night.

Those on and around the courthouse steps Sunday said it was important for them to let people know how important Ginsburg was.