Dozens call for government accountability at Huntsville rally

Dozens of people gathered at Campus 805 calling for their government to address big issues.

They said local and federal government aren’t doing enough and are demanding accountability.

Event organizers say the goal of the rally was to educate people of both parties of the issues that impact everyone.

People from across Alabama came to rally to participate. WAAY 31 spoke to two people who came all the way from Birmingham. They say they hope to see more rallies like today's in the future.

"People from every political persuasion can come and not hear bashing of a political figure. Hear solutions. Hear ways to solve problems that are real because it doesn't really make much difference who the political figure is if they aren't going to do anything about the real problems," Roy Sullivan said.

The rally encouraged people to vote to make a change.

The rally was part of the “We The People” march that took place across the country on Saturday.