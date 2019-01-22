Dozens arrested in DeKalb County law enforcement sweep

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators, and Drug Task Force, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies, arrested more than two dozen people in the Kilpatrick area on Friday.

Spokesman Tyler Pruett said the arrests were made as a result of traffic stops and warrants served until the early morning hours. The charges ranged from possession of controlled substances to driving while under the influence.

“This is a much needed tactic for law enforcement in this county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in the press release. “Visibility is a deterrent for crime and we plan to continue these saturation operations across the entire county.”

These agencies helped, according to the release: Cullman Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, and State Bureau of Investigations.

Pruett said these people were arrested and face these charges as part of the operation:

* Amber Leigh McKenzie (32 of Albertville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Michael Shawn Mitchell (37 of Fort Payne) (No mugshot available)

Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear

* Jerry Lee Ellis Jr. (35 of Boaz)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

* Jesse Manuel Felipe (20 of Painter)

Minor Serving/In Possession of Alcohol

Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

* Robert Wayne Gladden (56 of Centre)

Alcohol Possession/Open Container

* Steven Allen Haynes (47 of Albertville)

Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear

* Jose Guadalupe Hernandez (19 of Crossville)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Minor in Possession of Alcohol

* Christy Terrell Higgins (39 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

Outstanding Warrant with the Rainsville Police Department

* Jasmine Amber Kelley (29 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

* Steven Shane McDowell (42 of Boaz)

Possession Of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

Failure to Appear

Failure to Appear

* Brett Allan McGlaughan (24 of Glencoe)

Possession of Controlled Substance

* Dakota Lee Mooneyham (22 of Boaz)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Public Intoxication

* Le Duan Morales-Villaurrutia (40 of Attalla)

DUI (Alcohol)

* Jessie Dewayne Murdock (27 of Albertville)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

* Alisha Jill Otinger (27 of Sylvania)

Failure to Comply

* Faith Angelic Randolph (24 of Fyffe)

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

* Austin David Baker Samuel (18 of Dalton, Ga)

Use False ID to Obstruct Justice

Public Intoxication

Resisting Arrest

Attempting to Elude Police

* Sherman Francis Sligh (28 of Virginia)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Attempting to Elude

* Shannon Leon Smith (40 of Crossville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

* Brandy Michelle Speer (36 of Gaylesville)

Public Intoxication

* Jason William Townson (37 of Section)

Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Controlled Substance

* Billy Jack Tucker (40 of Boaz)

Giving False ID to LE Officer

* Jesse Elbert Whiting (26 of Albertville)

Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

* Sonya Slaton Whitten (46 of Albertville)

Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Drug Paraphernalia

* Jason Heath Wright (38 of Fyffe)

Failure to Comply

* Dennis Lamar Adams (49 of Section)

Distribution of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

* Rodney Wayne Allen (43 of Horton)

Failure to Comply

* Elvis Lee Burns (53 of Rainsville)

Distribution of Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia

* Bryan Dwight Cooper (45 of Rainsville)

Non-Payment of Child Support (x3)

* Cory Jacob Daniel (27 of Guntersville)

Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Derrick Helms (27 of Crossville)

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia