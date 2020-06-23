Dozens arrested for trying to bring contraband into Alabama prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says it’s made several arrests of people trying to bring illegal contraband into correctional facilities.

On March 18, ADOC suspended visitation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since then, the department has arrested 22 citizens and five staff members for trying to bring contraband into facilities. It also says more than 150 electronics and more than 100 weapons have been confiscated.

Officials conducted 49 searches, eliminating 7,166 grams of confiscated drugs.

The arrests were made at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent (2), Donaldson Correction Facility in Bessemer (7), Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore (3), Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore (3), North Alabama Community Work Center (1), St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville (4) and Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton (2).

If you have information about someone trying to bring illegal contraband into a correctional facility, you can report it to 1-855-WE R ADOC (937-2362) or to the ADOC website.