Clear

Downtown renovation to bring both retail and modern office space

Rendering of redevelopment - The Corner Office (Source: Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group)
Rendering of redevelopment - The Corner Office (Source: Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group)

The development will update the building that currently houses Jimmy John's.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A building in the downtown square in Huntsville will soon have new businesses and a new look.

On Tuesday, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group announced that 125 North Side Square near Washington Street is being refurbished and will open as the "Corner Office."

Crews erected a barrier around part of the building as they began work a few weeks ago. Once completed, Crunkleton stated it will include "a Class-A space that features both retail and modern offices."

Work will include updating the inside of the space as well as adding balconies and a new coat of paint. Crunkleton stated work is set to be complete by the end of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events