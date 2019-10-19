Downtown renovation to bring both retail and modern office space

A building in the downtown square in Huntsville will soon have new businesses and a new look.

On Tuesday, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group announced that 125 North Side Square near Washington Street is being refurbished and will open as the "Corner Office."

Crews erected a barrier around part of the building as they began work a few weeks ago. Once completed, Crunkleton stated it will include "a Class-A space that features both retail and modern offices."

Work will include updating the inside of the space as well as adding balconies and a new coat of paint. Crunkleton stated work is set to be complete by the end of the year.