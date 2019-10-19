A building in the downtown square in Huntsville will soon have new businesses and a new look.
On Tuesday, Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group announced that 125 North Side Square near Washington Street is being refurbished and will open as the "Corner Office."
Crews erected a barrier around part of the building as they began work a few weeks ago. Once completed, Crunkleton stated it will include "a Class-A space that features both retail and modern offices."
Work will include updating the inside of the space as well as adding balconies and a new coat of paint. Crunkleton stated work is set to be complete by the end of the year.
Related Content
- Downtown renovation to bring both retail and modern office space
- New space simulator designed to bring spaceflight to the classroom
- City council to discuss bringing e-scooters to downtown Huntsville
- Deadliest Mass Shootings in Modern US History Fast Facts
- Woody Anderson Ford celebrates renovations
- Helen Keller Hospital renovations continue
- Ditto Landing Improvements and Renovations
- President pushing for "Space Force"
- Deaf students attend Space Camp
- Madison Co. fallen law enforcement officers honored in downtown Huntsville
Scroll for more content...