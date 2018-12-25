Downtown Rescue serves Christmas meals to those in need

Many people around the Tennessee Valley got the chance to take a break and celebrate christmas with their families and friends. Some folks, though, didn't get to enjoy that blessing. They need a helping hand. Christmas morning about 75 volunteers gave that help at the 43rd annual Downtown Rescue Mission's Christmas banquet.

One man who graduated from the programs at Downtown Rescue Mission now works security for them and he said this is why he's so happy to be able to help others.

"I got out of jail october 2012. I was hooked on methamphetamine. I was pretty much homeless. I hit the end of my road. It was time to do something different," said Chris Reynolds.

Chris Reynolds said that "something different" was coming to the Downtown Rescue Mission and entering one of their programs. Reynolds said he gave his life to Christ while at the mission. Now, he's dedicated to helping others.

"Since I graduated I'm now taking biblical counseling. I'm also going to start attending college after that for a two year degree."

Reynolds said over the years life hasn't been easy especially around the holidays.

"You think about things. You have no family. You've pretty much closed out all of them roads in your life so to restore those relationships you know takes time."

He said that's why the Christmas banquet at the mission is so important. Today more than 300 people got meals. One woman serving those meals has been volunteering for 14 years. She said christmas is a time to show someone who has nothing what service is all about.

"I think they enjoy the fact that we serve them where they can sit back and relax and enjoy their families," said Phyllis Roberts.

In addition to serving dinner the children staying at the mission all received Christmas presents they were able to open with their mothers.

Huntsville's Downtown Rescue Mission has served more than 300,000 meals this year.