Downtown Rescue Mission prepares for influx with drop in temperatures

The Downtown Rescue Mission is preparing for an influx with the drop in temperatures.

They expect about a 20 percent increase in people Thursday night. The mission's CEO said when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, they won't turn anyone away. This includes people who may have a bad history with the shelter.

Harold Boger has been staying at the facility for a few days and is thankful for a warm place to stay.

"When you don't have a place to go, people don't realize that you're just walking out there in freezing temperatures, so by having a place like this, it really saves lives, really stops people from freezing to death, things like that. This place has open hands, so it's not really a hard place to be," Boger said.

The mission said they're equipped to handle the increase, but can always use more donations and volunteers. For information on how to help, click here.