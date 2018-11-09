Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Downtown Rescue Mission honors veterans

The rescue mission recognized local veterans with a special ceremony.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: Alyssa Martin

On Friday, the Downtown Rescue Mission honored local homeless veterans for their service to our county. A group of more than a dozen veterans were each given American Flags for their time in the military. Members of Mae Jemison High School band also performed songs throughout the Veterans Day ceremony.

The Downtown Rescue Mission serves as a shelter for the homeless. The CEO said on average, about 20% of their overnight population is made up of homeless veterans.

"You know, there are people who deserve it a lot more than I. You know the ones who have given their lives are the ones who really deserve the honor," said Randy Henson, a veteran at the Rescue Mission.

Following the ceremony, the veterans were all treated to a steak dinner catered by Outback Steakhouse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events