Downtown Rescue Mission honors veterans

On Friday, the Downtown Rescue Mission honored local homeless veterans for their service to our county. A group of more than a dozen veterans were each given American Flags for their time in the military. Members of Mae Jemison High School band also performed songs throughout the Veterans Day ceremony.

The Downtown Rescue Mission serves as a shelter for the homeless. The CEO said on average, about 20% of their overnight population is made up of homeless veterans.

"You know, there are people who deserve it a lot more than I. You know the ones who have given their lives are the ones who really deserve the honor," said Randy Henson, a veteran at the Rescue Mission.

Following the ceremony, the veterans were all treated to a steak dinner catered by Outback Steakhouse.