Downtown Rescue Mission's volunteers serve homeless in Madison County this Thanksgiving

The Downtown Rescue Mission went the extra mile this holiday season to give back to those who need it. Hundreds of volunteers spent their Thanksgiving day serving Huntsville‘s homeless community.

Volunteering is something Huntsville natives, Bruce and Jennifer Bush have prioritized for the last 26 years.

Bruce served in the military, seeing many places in our country that needed a helping hand. Now each year he and his wife prioritize giving back.

“Over the years from the military, when you’re separated, you saw the separation that people felt around the holidays,” said Bruce Bush. “This is a way to give back so people don’t feel separated.”

Because of the goals of the Downtown Rescue Mission, people like Shannon Bimbo don’t feel separated at all.

“Volunteers have taken time out of their special holiday to be away from their friends and family, to come here with us,” said Shannon Bimbo. "To let us know that we are thought about and that we still matter, no matter our circumstances."

At the Thanksgiving banquet, some even said this is the best Thanksgiving that they’ve had in years.

“It’s far more of a blessing to give than receive and that’s how it is for Bruce and I,” said Jennifer Bush.

If you would like to volunteer with the Downtown Rescue Mission during the holiday season, click here.