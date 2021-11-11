Downtown Huntsville's Veterans Day Parade, hear from one Korean War Vet

Honoring all who served.

Downtown Huntsville hosted its annual Veterans Day parade. Some of our nation's veterans lining the streets and walking in this year‘s parade.

“All gave some and some gave all," said Korean War veteran, Duane Hoffman.

Hoffman shared his experience in Korea and what it was like leaving his small town.

“I was just a farm boy, growing up in Kansas,” said Hoffman. “The war was a whole new world to me."

Hoffman served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955.

“It ended up being called the forgotten war,” said Hoffman. “People didn’t really talk about it.”

Hoffman said celebrations like the Veterans Day parade in Huntsville are a part of his bucket list.

During his time serving, when you returned to the states, life just went on as you left it.

“There was no celebration,” said Hoffman. “I went to school, I picked up a job, I got married, all that good stuff, but it was like it didn’t happen.”

But now, Hoffman said the nation beams with pride and it touches him in more ways than just one.

“I attended a lunch at one of the high schools yesterday and with their presentation, I broke down in tears, it does touch you,” said Hoffman.

The Korean War was well over 50 years ago but it still brings tears to Hoffman‘s eyes.

“It means a lot,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said he loves traveling to events across the state and country to honor veterans. He said he is happy to live here in Huntsville, where patriotism shines bright.