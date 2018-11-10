Downtown Huntsville's Sam and Greg's closing down

The owner says his landlord isn't renewing his lease, which he says he's paid on time, every time, for 11 years.

"Its a shame its going to be closed down," said Joshua Riddle, who came to Sam and Greg's for a stop in his bachelor's party Saturday night.

"When I heard they were closing down I was very adamant about coming here to celebrate with all my buddies," Riddle.

Sam and Greg's owner Greg Hathorn told WAAY31 he's between a rock and a hard-place. Once his lease runs out at the end of this month his landlord plans to renovate the upstairs, which would mean shutting down for 3 months. Problem is there's nowhere for Sam and Greg's downtown to go- they would be losing months of revenue, which is why he posted this announcement on Facebook

"Local place, everybody comes here," said Thomas Ward.

The owner told says he hopes to eventually find another downtown location. WAAY31 reached out to MAG properties and we have not heard back yet.