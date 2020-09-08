Downtown Huntsville relaunches bike share program

Downtown Huntsville relaunched its bike share program on Tuesday.

That program is now partnered with Tandem Mobility and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

There will be 30 bikes at 11 stations in the downtown area. Stations include Big Spring East, Big Spring West, Butler Green, Five Points, Jefferson/Holmes, Lumberyard, Roundhouse, Twickenham Square, Visitor's Center, Washington/Clinton and Westside Square.

"You can enjoy our downtown, our center core area of our city and you can ride a bike and get something special out of the City of Huntsville," said Mayor Tommy Battle at the relaunch event.

Riders pay $2 per 30 minutes of riding. Downtown Huntsville says you can sign up via the Movatic app in the App or Google Play store by searching for “Huntsville."