Downtown Huntsville particpate in Small Business Saturday

To celebrate 'Small Business Saturday,' many shoppers had the chance to catch deals at locally owned stores.

Small business owners prepared all year for this moment, but it's something shoppers also look forward to. Many of the great deals last all holiday season.

Taylor Ramirez enjoyed shopping at Roosevelt & Company. He thinks it's important to keep his money local.

"The local places are going to tailor to you and they are able to tailor their own store and to their local climate and everything. These jackets, you can't find better jackets anywhere else that's for sure," said Taylor Ramirez.

Store owners believe it's good to invest into your community.

"The more we sell, the more important taxes we are collecting for the community, which goes back into the city to keep it clean and beautiful," said Dana Reeves-Garding who co-owns Lawren's Gift Shop.

The Alabama Retail Association said it expects Alabamians to spend $12 billion in November and December, which is an increase from last year.