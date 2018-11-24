Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Downtown Huntsville particpate in Small Business Saturday

Many shoppers told WAAY 31, while they like participating in Black Friday, shopping local helps them to keep their money local.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 24, 2018 5:58 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

To celebrate 'Small Business Saturday,' many shoppers had the chance to catch deals at locally owned stores.

Small business owners prepared all year for this moment, but it's something shoppers also look forward to. Many of the great deals last all holiday season.

Taylor Ramirez enjoyed shopping at Roosevelt & Company. He thinks it's important to keep his money local.

"The local places are going to tailor to you and they are able to tailor their own store and to their local climate and everything. These jackets, you can't find better jackets anywhere else that's for sure," said Taylor Ramirez.

Store owners believe it's good to invest into your community.

"The more we sell, the more important taxes we are collecting for the community, which goes back into the city to keep it clean and beautiful," said Dana Reeves-Garding who co-owns Lawren's Gift Shop.

The Alabama Retail Association said it expects Alabamians to spend $12 billion in November and December, which is an increase from last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events