Downtown Huntsville, Inc. pushes for relocation of Confederate Memorial on Courthouse Square

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. is pushing for the removal and relocation of the Confederate Memorial on the Courthouse Square.

The organization provided a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying “Today, we advocate that one such step should be the removal and relocation of the Confederate Memorial from the Downtown Huntsville Courthouse Square to a historically-contextual location that would allow our community to learn from the great pain that this memorial represents while also removing it from our community’s courthouse grounds.”

Read the full statement below: