Non-profit wants people to explore Downtown Huntsville while playing free putt-putt golf

A Huntsville non-profit is hoping people will take advantage of a new way to explore the Fountain Square Downtown.

Downtown Huntsville Inc. invited 31 businesses to create their very own "Downtown Open."

It's a way for you to have fun for free! The businesses came up with putt-putt golf and put holes all around the downtown area. Each hole was handmade by each company.

The organization says the goal is for people to walk around the city, explore the district and have fun.

"People love to come downtown, and walk around and look at the beautiful buildings, all of the great public art, enjoy their purple cup as they go place to place on the entertainment district hours, and so this just gives you something to do along the way," said Chad Emerson, President of Downtown Huntsville Inc.

You can pick up a golf putter and ball for free at Rivenbark & Roper Antiques, Harrison Brothers Hardware, Big Oh’s or Honest Coffee Roasters, all in downtown.

The course is open from 8 a.m. until midnight and will last until June 24th.