Downtown Decatur celebrates St. Patrick's Day with pub crawl

This Saturday, March 13th, there will be a pub crawl in downtown Decatur.

The pub crawl will start at 2pm and go until 9pm. You can pick up a punch card under the marquee at the Princess Theatre. Punch cards are free of charge. To qualify for the drawing, participants must visit five of the 10 stops on the Pub Crawl list: The RailYard, The Brick Deli, Moe's Original Bar B Que, Mellow Mushroom, Josie’s, Simp McGhee's, BB Perrin’s Sports Grille, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company, Bank Street Grill and the Princess Theatre.

The organizer says there will be no cabbage toss because of the pandemic and streets will not be blocked off.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.