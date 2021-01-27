Downright cold Thursday morning

Temperatures are dropping over the next several hours. We'll be near 30 for Thursday morning. While showers have faded, it'll be cold enough for a flurry or two later tonight.

A brisk north wind between 10 and 15 mph will make it feel as cold as 15 to 20 degrees Thursday morning. Highs only make it to the low to mid 40s, but we will at least have some sunshine back in place. The next shot at rain is this weekend, particularly Saturday night into Sunday morning. Forecast rainfall totals still look to be about half an inch for most, so it won't be the drought buster we need.