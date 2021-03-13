Clear

Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 7:39 PM
Posted By: GARY B. GRAVES, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together.

The Southeastern Conference’s best player had a huge role in achieving both goals, and his teammates joined in to help them reach the doorstep of their biggest prize in 30 years.

Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee 73-68 Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

“At halftime, we decided to just come out and play our brand of basketball,” said Jones, chosen this week as the league’s top defender and player. “We came out and competed on the defensive end and that led to our offense.”

Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.

“We came out a little bit slow, down nine going into the half and we fought our way back slowly but surely,” Quinerly said.

Top-seeded Alabama (23-6) will face LSU, a 78-71 upset winner over No. 8 Arkansas, on Sunday in the championship in search of its first SEC Tournament title since 1991.

Tennessee (18-8) awaits an NCAA Tournament seeding on Sunday.

The Volunteers trailed 69-68 when Davonte Gaines missed two foul shots with 25 seconds left. Down 71-68, Victor Bailey Jr. missed a 3-point try with nine seconds to go.

Behind 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back with help from a 14-0 run to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket. They went ahead with just over four minutes left as Jones whipped a pass out to behind the arc to wide-open Keon Ellis for a tiebreaking 3-pointer to put Alabama up for good.

Jones made one of two free throws with 3:24 to make it a two-possession game before later feeding Quinerly in the lane for a layup and a 69-65 lead. Yves Pons’ 3-pointer got Tennessee within 69-68 with 41.4 seconds left, but Quinerly added two free throws and Ellis two more with 3.7 seconds left to seal a tense game.

Jones also had 13 rebounds and four assists for the Tide, who won despite shooting 37%. But they held the Volunteers to 35% shooting after halftime and made key 3s despite a shaky start. Quinerly was 8 of 13 shooting off the bench.

It was one of those gut-check wins, where guys expect to win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I think we’re 6-3 in one- or two-possession games this year. Last year, I believe we were 4-7. It’s one of those deals where our guys have changed their attitude. They expect to win.”

Keon Johnson had 20 points and Jaden Springer 18 for Tennessee, which sought to make its third consecutive SEC final and win its first title since 1979.

The Vols committed 11 of their 19 turnovers after halftime and were beaten 23-16 in rebounding.

“They packed the paint in on us, which we’re a driving team,” Johnson said. “We just had to get the ball moving side to side so we could get the shots that we were looking for, which we didn’t do and it led to turnovers.”

SHORTHANDED

The game began with key players from teams sidelined by injuries.

Tennessee played without forward John Fulkerson, who sustained a concussion and facial injuries after taking two elbows from Florida’s Omar Payne in Friday’s quarterfinal victory. Alabama missed freshman guard Josh Primo, who was on crutches with his left knee in a brace after being injured in the second half against Mississippi State. Oats said afterward that Primo will be evaluated daily but won’t need surgery.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Fulkerson’s absence left the Volunteers without a big rebounder, but teammates picked up the slack by grabbing Alabama’s misses from long range and scoring in transition. Johnson’s hot hand early helped but the Vols faltered down the stretch.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have thrived from long distance all season and weren’t about to change, even without Primo. It didn’t start well but ended better as Ellis hit a big 3 to help the Tide finish 7 of 28. Quinerly provided another big lift off the bench with his 11th consecutive double-digit scoring effort.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 502711

Reported Deaths: 10299
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson725711418
Mobile36629752
Madison32850479
Tuscaloosa24529430
Montgomery22951536
Shelby22465226
Baldwin20072294
Lee15122162
Calhoun14034299
Morgan13855258
Etowah13470335
Marshall11491216
Houston10189266
Elmore9625194
Limestone9476142
St. Clair9123230
Cullman9054183
Lauderdale8670215
DeKalb8555178
Talladega7698167
Walker6679267
Jackson6570105
Autauga640995
Blount6282129
Colbert6027125
Coffee5286104
Dale4701108
Russell411034
Franklin404882
Covington4007108
Chilton3945105
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3668143
Clarke346055
Dallas3443142
Chambers3439112
Pike294874
Marion294598
Lawrence287092
Winston260268
Bibb247558
Marengo246459
Geneva241571
Pickens227057
Barbour217552
Hale213072
Butler203766
Fayette203258
Henry184041
Cherokee178742
Monroe167339
Randolph167141
Washington158038
Macon148645
Crenshaw148455
Clay146754
Cleburne141041
Lamar134933
Lowndes133852
Wilcox124526
Bullock118339
Conecuh107424
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91124
Greene88732
Choctaw56923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events