Douglas High School band gets back to practices before school starts

One North Alabama high school band is getting its rhythm back!

That's after members were not able to have band camp last year because of coronavirus.

"It's so much fun. I absolutely love it, especially because it's my senior year. I want to make it the best it can be. I want to make this band the best it can be," said Kiran Norton, a senior at Douglas High School.

Students in the Douglas High School band couldn't wait to get back to normal for band camp this summer.

"Just excited to see all my friends again and to do homecoming, eagle week, all that stuff," said Lila Jane Bonds, a freshman at Douglas High School.

At camp, students learned their halftime routine.

They marched and moved as a band for the first time in more than a year.

"We didn't do marching, so we just did stand still shows," said Norton.

"Practices have definitely been a lot harder, a lot hotter, just a bunch of hard work that goes into it that didn't go into it last year and it's a great feeling," said Ahmad Dublin, a junior at Douglas High School.

Students said band practice looked a lot different last year because of coronavirus, but they say this year they are prepared to work hard and are ready to get back in front of a crowd.

"I'm most excited about the football games, being able to do our whole routine with the full band," said Bonds.

"I'm just glad we can go back to competitions, go back to doing homecoming right," said Dublin.

The routine is called The Journey. The band's director said it pays tribute to the journey people had last year because of the pandemic and how the community can move forward stronger together.

"Band really shows discipline and shows you how to enjoy the little things in life," said Norton.

The band director said the students are following COVID safety protocols while at practice. They are hoping to go to two or three competitions this year.