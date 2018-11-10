Doug Jones standing up for freedom of the press

Senator Doug Jones is standing up for the media after a CNN reporter got his white house press credential taken away following an incident with an intern during a press conference with the President. The White House then immediately took away the reporters media credential.
"I don't think you can legislate who the president of the united states gives press access to, but I think there will be a lot of people speaking up on both sides of the aisle," said Jones.
