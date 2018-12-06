Doug Jones calls for assistance for students after Education Corporation of America closure

Virginia College's Huntsville campus will close this month due to the nationwide Education Corporation of America closure. On Thursday, Alabama Senator Doug Jones wrote to ECA's CEO, Stu Reed, asking him to help assist students in the transition.

The closure was announced on Wednesday. A representative with Virginia College said the school will close December 18, at the end of the current term.

“After abruptly closing the doors, your decision to make students and families wait nearly two weeks to receive any information about their next steps is simply unacceptable. You have a responsibility to these students, including our veterans and service members, to ensure they have all of the tools and information they need to move forward, including the choice between receiving a discharge of their federal student loans or transferring to a similar program if they can find an institution willing to accept their credits,” Senator Jones wrote.