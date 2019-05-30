Child killed in wreck honored at Limestone County candlelight vigil

The community in Limestone County came together Thursday evening at a candlelight vigil to remember and honor 6-year-old Alivia Bippen and her grandmother, Linda Bippen. Both died in a car wreck on Tuesday on Balch Road.

Alivia's grandfather told WAAY 31 she was special and she changed the lives of everyone she met.

The family was too emotional to speak on camera, but the outpouring of love and support for this family on Thursday at the vigil shows just how much of an impact both Alivia and Linda had on the community.

Twenty minutes before the candlelight vigil, rain poured down from the sky. As the storm finished moving through the area, a beautiful double rainbow lit up the sky. People who came to the candlelight vigil told WAAY 31 it was a sign from Alivia and Linda.

The vigil was at Creekside Primary School where Alivia went to kindergarten.

"She was a precious kindergarten child here at Creekside that loved to give the sweetest hugs every time we saw her in the hallway and always drew pictures and wrote how much she loved her family," said Assistant Principal at Creekside, Nona Adams.

Alivia was with part of her family on Tuesday. Her grandmother, Linda, was driving when they got into the head-on collision on Balch Road, just north of Highway 72.

As soon as word spread through the community, Creekside Primary knew they had to host this candlelight vigil, "to be able to honor her and share how much we love her," said Adams.

While the Bippen family is challenged with figuring out how they will move forward from this tragedy, the community made sure they know they aren't alone. Dozens of families with kids of all ages came to honor Alivia and Linda.

The visitation and funeral for Alivia and Linda Bippen will be on June 2nd.