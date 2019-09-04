Clear

Dorian strengthens back to Category 3 hurricane as it batters Southeast U.S. seaboard

Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, has begun raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Sep 4, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: AP

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, has begun raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard, threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas.

Dorian had crashed into the island nation as its strongest hurricane on record earlier this week, but has weakened greatly since - down from a Category 5 to a Category 2 storm before increasing again late Wednesday. Dorian still boasts dangerously high winds of 115 mph (185 kph) as it is sideswiping the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

In South Carolina, more than 1,500 people have sought refuge in 28 shelters as authorities worried about the historic and vulnerable port city of Charleston. Dorian was centered overnight about 105 miles (168 kilometers) south of Charleston and moving north, just offshore.

Earlier this week, Dorian left wide devastation and at least 20 dead in striking the northern Bahamas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events