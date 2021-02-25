Doorbell video helps police catch suspect in Florence neighborhood break-ins

A Florence man faces multiple charges after police say he was caught breaking into vehicles early Thursday.

Jacoby Gilchrist, 20, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two theft of property counts, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Florence police said officers responded to a breaking and entering call on Orchard Road in the Orchard Mills Subdivision about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man told police he heard a loud noise and then found his vehicle had been broken into.

He gave officers video from his Ring doorbell. That video showed a subject breaking out the vehicle’s window.

Police then found the subject, now identified as Gilchrist – as well as other vehicles that either had been broken into or entered illegally.

Gilchrist’s bond was set at $23,500.