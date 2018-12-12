Clear

Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic

The basketball double-header is Tuesday December 18.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

This Tuesday the Chargers face off with Fort Valley State at 4:30. It's the first matchup in the Rocket City Classic. The University of Alabama takes on Liberty right after at 7:00 p.m. Thirteen local players are on the rosters for this year's showcase. Don't miss them in action!

Get your tickets here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/2018-rocket-city-classic-alabama-v-huntsville-alabama-12-18-2018/event/20005525CBBFB62F

