Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic

This Tuesday the Chargers face off with Fort Valley State at 4:30. It's the first matchup in the Rocket City Classic. The University of Alabama takes on Liberty right after at 7:00 p.m. Thirteen local players are on the rosters for this year's showcase. Don't miss them in action!

Get your tickets here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/2018-rocket-city-classic-alabama-v-huntsville-alabama-12-18-2018/event/20005525CBBFB62F