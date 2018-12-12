This Tuesday the Chargers face off with Fort Valley State at 4:30. It's the first matchup in the Rocket City Classic. The University of Alabama takes on Liberty right after at 7:00 p.m. Thirteen local players are on the rosters for this year's showcase. Don't miss them in action!
Get your tickets here: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/2018-rocket-city-classic-alabama-v-huntsville-alabama-12-18-2018/event/20005525CBBFB62F
Related Content
- Don't miss your chance to see The Rocket City Classic
- Alabama arrives for the Rocket City Classic
- Almost time for Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Classic Coming Up, Who's Playing At The VBC?
- Under two weeks away from Rocket City Classic
- Local players take part in 2018 Rocket City Classic
- Rocket City Fair announced
- It's Magic City Classic Week
- Rocket City Bash coming up March 27
- Olympic Gold Medalist in Rocket City
Scroll for more content...