Donations urgently needed for Downtown Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving boxes

With supply shortages affecting everyone, local organizations are that help others are now finding themselves in need of help.

The Downtown Rescue Mission is one such organization, and they are now calling on the community to help them get the items necessary for their annual Thanksgiving boxes. The nonprofit organization usually provides Thanksgiving meals for about a thousand families.

That includes a turkey and several sides, from stuffing to vegetables to dinner rolls. The problem this year is the Mission's about 400 turkeys short of what it needs to feed local families for Thanksgiving.

It's also in serious need of some of those sides — especially dinner rolls. The Mission usually counts on businesses to donate those items in bulk, but bulk donations have been down this year.

This means that without the community's help, hundreds of local families may not have a Thanksgiving meal to sit down to.

"So many people in their lives need a little help, and they might not have anyone else to turn to," said Marsha Seymour, director of corporate engagement for the Downtown Rescue Mission. "We're that friend in the storm you can come to."

Donations are needed by 9 p.m. Friday so they can be delivered in time for Thanksgiving. To learn more, call 256-536-2441 or click here. Monetary donations can be made here or by mail to 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816.