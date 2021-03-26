Donations collected in Madison County for Alabama tornado victims

Liberty Middle School and Madison County Commission District 2 are teaming up to help tornado victims in Jefferson and Shelby Counties and other surrounding areas that were hit hardest by Thursday’s severe weather.

They’ll be collecting items from Monday, March 29 at 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 2. Crews will deliver items to families the following weekend.

Donation Drop off Locations:

Madison County Commission District 2 office

100 Plaza Boulevard, Madison, AL 35758

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Liberty Middle School

281 Dock Murphy Drive, Madison, AL 35758

Drop off at front office during school hours

Items needed:

Non-perishable food items

Drinks – water, soft drinks, Gatorade

Tarps

Plastic storage containers

Toiletries/Hygiene items

Toilet paper, paper towels

Cleaning products

Work gloves, rakes/shovels, brooms

Dog/cat food and portable kennels for misplaced animals that have been taken in

For more information, call the Madison County Commission District 2 office at 256-532-1590 or Liberty Middle School at 256-430-0001.