Lawrence County community finding more ways to help child tornado victim

People of North Alabama are keeping the 8-year-old Town Creek boy who lost almost everything in a tornado in their hearts.

"It's devastating when something like that happens in the community, especially when you find out it's people that you know and see and have been around," Amber Reynolds said.

She was heartbroken when she found out Landen Godsey was critically injured, and his parents were dead after December's EF-2 tornado. That's when the community first started helping out.

"People just coming together to support in any way, cleaning up, bringing food, bringing water," Jeanie Elkins explained.

The community is still helping out 2 months after the tornado. A donation drive is scheduled for February 28th in downtown Moulton. In the afternoon, they will also host a prayer at the square for Landen's parents.

"There will be performances by local musicians. Some church teams will have performances. The third grade is going to do the play they dedicated to Landen," Reynolds said.

The goal is to raise $40,000 dollars to buy a new home. Up to $20,000 will be matched by Reynold's company.

"So if you give $20, it's instantly going to become $40," Reynolds said.

People in the area say they expect a big turn out because landen's story has touched so many people. They say they will continue to help and support him as he grows up.

"We will be here for him through the next stages of life. There will be a future for him," Elkins said.

If you would like to participate, all you have to do is bring your donation to the Lume Art Studio.

Landen is still recovering in the Children's Hospital in Birmingham. His family is working to set up a projector, so Landen can FaceTime during next week's event.