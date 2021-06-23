Clear
Donald Trump Jr. set to speak at Huntsville outdoors expo

Donald Trump Jr.

The expo will be held at the Von Braun Center July 9-11.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 11:03 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Donald Trump Jr., son of former president Donald Trump, is coming to Huntsville in July.

He’s set to be a guest speaker at the Tennessee Valley Hunting & Fishing Expo on July 10. Trump Jr. Is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization and an avid outdoorsman

On its website, the event describes itself as “a weekend entertainment experience that is designed for outdoor enthusiast of all kinds. TVHFE is a one of a kind destination event for hunting, fishing, and outdoor enthusiast, as well as the top outdoor retailers and organizations.”

Few details are provided about Trump Jr.’s visit, other than he’ll appear from 1 to 4 p.m.

Get more details on the event HERE

