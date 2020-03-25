Clear
Domestic violence suspect arrested by Huntsville Police after search

Overton Jamaal Hewlett, 25 (Source: Huntsville Police Department)
Overton Hewlett, 25, is charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation/Suffocation and Theft of Property.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 5:51 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man wanted on charges of domestic violence was arrested after Huntsville Police said the person he is accused of assaulting helped him try to run from police.

According to department officials, officers responded to Banks Street around 3 p.m. to serve warrants on Overton Jamaal Hewlett, 25, who is accused of assaulting his then girlfriend on March 23 by choking her while armed with a handgun and stealing her car keys.

Police said the incident happened at the Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive.

Officers found Hewlett at a home near Banks Street on Wenesday and he ran from officers as they were pulling up, abandoning his car. He hid from officer and was reportedly picked up by the victim of the original report.

Huntsville Police said they found drugs in the car hea abandoned and may be facing additional charges. He was booked into the Madison County Jail for Domestic Violence Strangulation/Suffocation and Theft of Property.

