Domestic violence call in Falkville leads to 5 arrests

Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The sheriff's office says the suspects were found in the area of Highway 55 east.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 3:48 PM
Updated: Jan 31, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Multiple suspects are in custody after a search on Friday in Falkville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Falkville police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1800 block of Highway 55 east. The sheriff’s office says the call indicated a man and a woman were in an altercation and the woman was possibly injured.

Five suspects were found and arrested on various charges.

Jamie Adkins, 34, and Jesse Adkins, 37, who are both from Falkville, were arrested for domestic violence third-degree.

Thomas Dotson, 53, of Addison was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.

Toby Helms Jr., 31, of Hartselle was arrested on a warrant from another county.

The department says another suspect was found in the area being searched and was arrested in an unrelated case.

Sheryl Ryan, 29, of Falkville was taken into custody for outstanding warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Falkville Police Department.

