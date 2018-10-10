Domestic violence agencies getting money from state for survivors

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, agencies across Alabama will get a piece of a $1.5 million trust fund from the state. That includes Crisis Services of North Alabama.

“More than twenty-four years ago, I discovered I was a victim of domestic violence," Tanya Reagan said.

Reagan said she’s living proof that domestic violence is more common than we think.

“This is an epidemic in our homes, in all of our homes, in all of our society," Reagan said.

That’s why the now director of Crisis Services of North Alabama said getting help for survivors is extremely important to her.

“We’re able to help them figure out what’s happening to them. And then, from there, we can start developing a safety plan for them that’s unique to their situation, and it can help them begin a journey to heal and not have to live with violence in their life," Reagan said.

But they can’t do it without financial assistance, which is why Reagan is happy to hear her agency will be getting money from the state to give them the help they need.

“I do know that whatever we get, it’s going to help us keep our doors open, keep our phones ringing, keep someone sitting there that can answer that phone for the person who gets the courage to call. We’ll be able to be there and help them," Reagan said.

It’s unclear exactly how much of the $1.5 million will go to the Crisis Services of North Alabama, but officials tell WAAY they’ll be grateful for every penny.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you’re encouraged to call the Crisis Services of North Alabama.