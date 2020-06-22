Domestic violence shelters managing increase in calls during pandemic

Domestic violence shelters are dealing with an influx of calls and think it’s connected directly to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crisis Services of North Alabama told WAAY 31 about the adjustments it made because of the pandemic to keep operations going.

"We'll see some spikes, and then it will through and it'll even out for a week and we'll have a week of increased calls," Adde Waggoner, with the Crisis Services of North Alabama, said.

Waggoner said since the coronavirus pandemic hit North Alabama in March, more and more people are calling for help.

"I don't think it's an issue that's going to go away especially with the stress of everything that's going on in the world right now," she said.

She said since the pandemic began, they've seen an increase in more severe cases they've had to help. She said she wants the community to know they're not limiting the number of people they can help, they are here for whoever is in need.

"We were thinking originally is that people were too scared to be able to call us but what we're thinking now is that, things were getting so severe that they are having to call," she said.

Waggoner said to deal with the increase, they’ve been utilizing their shelters in Morgan County and working with other local shelters so everyone has a place they can go to to stay safe

The center also hasn't had issues in terms of the lack of volunteers.

Waggoner said they are about to start training more volunteers and are always accepting donations for their shelters.

If you're interested in volunteering, donating or need help you can reach them at 256-716-1000.