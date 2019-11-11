Dolly, Reba and Carrie will make history at the CMA Awards on WAAY 31 Wednesday

Tune in to WAAY 31 at 7 p.m. Wednesday to see Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood make history at the 53rd annual CMA Awards.

This will be the first time the show has been hosted by an all-female panel celebrating a fantastic year of amazing achievements by women in country music.

And these women are set to open the show with a huge performance: Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Gretchen Wilson.

The CMA Awards is the premiere event in Country Music. This prestigious annual awards show celebrates the year’s best music and entertainers, featuring one-of-a-kind performances by top artists.

