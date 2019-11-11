Clear
Dolly, Reba and Carrie will make history at the CMA Awards on WAAY 31 Wednesday

“The 53rd Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville Wednesday,Nov. 13 at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network. Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/ABC

Tune in to WAAY 31 at 7 p.m. Wednesday to see Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood make history at the 53rd annual CMA Awards.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

This will be the first time the show has been hosted by an all-female panel celebrating a fantastic year of amazing achievements by women in country music.

And these women are set to open the show with a huge performance: Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Jennifer Nettles, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and Gretchen Wilson.

The CMA Awards is the premiere event in Country Music. This prestigious annual awards show celebrates the year’s best music and entertainers, featuring one-of-a-kind performances by top artists.

Get more sneak peeks and learn more about nominees and presenters here

