Dollar General hosting job fair in Decatur

Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event Thursday in Decatur.

It will be noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Dollar General Store, 1502B Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur.

According to a press release, Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s Career page.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.