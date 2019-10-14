Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dollar General hosting job fair in Decatur

It will be noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Dollar General Store, 1502B Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Representatives from Dollar General’s Human Resources and Store Operations teams are planning to host a career event Thursday in Decatur.

It will be noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Dollar General Store, 1502B Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur.

According to a press release, Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs at Dollar General.

Career opportunities are currently posted on Dollar General’s Career page.

Applicants are encouraged to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions prior to attending the hiring event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events