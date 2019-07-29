Dollar General having free giveaways at new Lacey's Spring store

Dollar General has opened a new store at 890 NE Fields Road in Lacey's Spring.
The store says it will hold a grand opening with free prizes and special deals on Saturday, August 3 at 8 a.m. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a tote bag with complimentary product samples.
