Dollar General having free giveaways at new Lacey's Spring store

The store is located at 890 NE Fields Road.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:43 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Dollar General has opened a new store at 890 NE Fields Road in Lacey's Spring.

The store says it will hold a grand opening with free prizes and special deals on Saturday, August 3 at 8 a.m. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a tote bag with complimentary product samples.

