Dollar General having free giveaways at new Huntsville store

Dollar General has opened a new store at 125 Winchester Road NE in Huntsville.
There will be an official grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. with prizes and special deals. The store says the first 50 adult shoppers will get a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will get a Dollar General tote bag with free product samples.
