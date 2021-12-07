Clear

Dole honored with events in DC, his hometown, Kansas capital

A public memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Dole’s hometown of Russell, Kansas.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 10:11 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service with President Joe Biden in attendance and a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Those events will come before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.

Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. The Dole Institute of Politics said Biden will join former presidents, congressional leaders, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral.

A public memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Dole’s hometown of Russell, Kansas, followed by a private afternoon ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events