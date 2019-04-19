Clear

Dog shot with arrow in Limestone Co. has a new home

We checked in with animal services, and, so far, no arrests have been made.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 2:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The dog who was recovering after being shot with an arrow in Limestone County now has a new home!

He has been named Beau by his new owner.

Beau was found wandering on East Limestone Road earlier this week with a hole in his back. Limestone County Animal Control picked him up and took him to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.

