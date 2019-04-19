The dog who was recovering after being shot with an arrow in Limestone County now has a new home!
He has been named Beau by his new owner.
Beau was found wandering on East Limestone Road earlier this week with a hole in his back. Limestone County Animal Control picked him up and took him to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.
We checked in with animal services, and, so far, no arrests have been made.
Related Content
- Dog recovering after being shot with arrow in Limestone Co.
- Dog shot with arrow in Limestone Co. has a new home
- Reward increased for person who shot dog with arrow
- Reward offered after dog is shot between eyes with an arrow
- Limestone Co. man sets fire to home
- Dog found with swing chain around neck in Limestone Co.
- Neighbors concerned about tethered dogs in Limestone Co.
- Man in 'love triangle' shot in Limestone County
- Woman shot in Birmingham home
- Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne
Scroll for more content...