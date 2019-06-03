Dog returns home to family in Decatur after disappearing 2 years ago

Earl, a Jack Russell Terrier, might just by the happiest dog in Decatur because after almost two years of being missing, he found his way back home.

His family told WAAY 31 when he disappeared in November of 2017, they did everything they could to find him. On Thursday, the Decatur Animal Shelter called and told them they had their furry friend.

As it turns out, Earl had been living with another family for over a year! His owner says he's happy to have this member of his family back home.

"You just got to try to not give up hope. I mean, I was getting close to being like...I guess it must be over by now, you know, and so to get him back after a year and a half is an incredible deal," said Pete Neil, the dog's owner.

Earl's family says he is a little skinnier than he was when they last saw him, but he's adjusting quickly to being home.