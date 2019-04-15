Dog recovering after being shot with arrow in Limestone Co.

A dog is recovering at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter after someone shot him with an arrow.

The dog, now named "Robin Hood," was found wandering on East Limestone Road with a hole in his back.

Limestone County Animal Control picked him up and took him to the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.

So far, no arrests have been made.

WAAY 31 went by the shelter to see how Robin Hood is doing, and we talked with animal lovers about what happened to him.

“There are days when I go home crying," said Tricia McCurrie.

McCurrie has only been working at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter for about two months but says, sadly, she’s seen her fair share of animal cruelty.

“You come back every day because they don’t have voices. They can’t speak for themselves," she said. "And, unfortunately, there are so many cases of abuse out there.”

But never did McCurrie think she’d see a dog shot with a bow and arrow.

“Absolutely mortified that somebody could treat an animal that way, whether it was running on their property or anything, there’s no excuse for it," she said.

Even though he was seriously injured, Robin Hood the dog was all smiles and wagging his tail after only a week of recovery.

Still, many animal lovers were upset to hear he had to undergo surgery at all.

“I would be heartbroken if that was my dog, because I love my dog to death," Madison Rolin said.

Rolin said she can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt such a sweet animal.

“Dogs should be treated like family. Dogs are family. Any animal is family," she said.

McCurrie said no dog deserves to be treated that way, and she hopes this doesn’t happen again.

“They just want you to love them. That’s it," she said.

Robin Hood is now available for adoption and in need of a loving home.

Officials tell WAAY 31, if caught, the person responsible for shooting Robin Hood would face animal cruelty charges.