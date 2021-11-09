Dog in attack case found after being stolen from Marshall County animal shelter

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims has confirmed a dog stolen during an animal shelter break-in was found Monday at a suspect’s mother’s house.

The dog, Havoc, was brought to the shelter in September after it severely injured someone at the home of Valina Jackson, its owner. Havoc was to be held at the animal shelter until a judge decided whether he should be euthanized.

On Oct. 20, the portion of shelter fence where Havoc was being held was cut, and Havoc was taken from the shelter.

Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested Nov. 3 in connection to the break-in: Jackson, Kevin Allison of Albertville and Richard Johnson of Albertville. Each was charged with obstructing governmental operations third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief.

However, without the dog, no one could be charged with theft, Guthrie said.

That changed this week, when Sims said an anonymous tip led investigators to a home in Guntersville that belonged to Jackson’s mom. Jackson and Havoc were both at the home.

Sims said they are looking at filing additional charges in the case. In the meantime, Sims and the rest of the sheriff’s office are glad the dog was found and the attack victim can rest easier.

Havoc is currently being held at the Guntersville Animal Hospital, according to Marshall County Animal Country Supervisor Kevin Hooks. Hooks said the case is still open and a judge has not yet ruled on the dog’s future.