Dog found with swing chain around neck in Limestone Co.

A dog is recovering at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter after he was found with a swing chain tied around his neck.

The animal shelter tells WAAY 31 the dog was found running through someone's yard in Limestone County, with the chain around his neck, and the swing dragging beside him.

They tell us they've seen all kinds of animal neglect, but this one's a first.

We spoke with animal lovers and learned what they think about the incident.

“I own five pets. I was raised with animals."

When it comes to taking care of animals, Jocelyn Ragoza is passionate.

So, when she heard a dog in Limestone County was found with a swing chained around his neck, she wasn’t too happy.

“My first initial reaction was to be very angry," Ragoza said. "My second reaction was to be very sad, because what kind of interaction and how much loving was the dog getting?”

Shelter employees named the neglected and underfed dog "Reuben." They tell WAAY 31 they're working on getting him healthy again.

Ragoza says, unfortunately, this kind of treatment of animals is far too common, and she says something’s got to be done about it.

“I really don’t like people who do mean things to animals," she said. "It’s kind of frustrating, because they have emotions and feelings as well. They’re wonderful.”

Ragoza says she’s just glad Reuben is now at the shelter and seems to be enjoying all of the attention he’s getting.

“At least here, they’re fed, loved, sheltered from the elements, and things like that," she said.

We still don't know how long the swing was tied around Reuben’s neck, or who did it, but if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter.

The shelter also wants to encourage you to call animal control immediately if you see something like what happened to Reuben in your neighborhood.