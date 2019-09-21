Dog-bitten man jailed after failing to shake police

A pickup truck picked up speed when a New Hope police officer tried to pull it over. Last night, that attentive officer spotted a man wanted by police in neighboring Owens Cross Roads.

Investigators say the man driving the truck was Cody Sneed. They say the 35-year-old hit the gas pedal when he saw flashing blue lights in his rear-view.

The chase didn't last long despite the truck driver trying to get away. Police say Sneed veered off the road. He even tried to hit the New Hope police cruiser. When that didn't work, they say Sneed threw it into reverse and tried to ram to patrol car.

The suspect couldn't shake the officer, though. So, he bailed out of his truck and took off running. He ran into a field on Hobbs Island Road near Vann Road.

For a while, Sneed was hard to find because of a thicket of bushes and trees.

Sneed sneaked through the brush for a while and kept out of sight, according to officers. But, when backup from Owens Cross Roads and Huntsville PD got there, the suspect had only minutes of freedom left. With help from a Huntsville K9, the officers snagged Sneed.

A police dog took a bite out of Sneed's hide and, perhaps, his pride. He was treated at Huntsville Hospital for a dog bite.

Right now, Sneed is in the legal doghouse. He's locked up tight in the Madison County jail on a felony warrant. More charges could be coming down the road.