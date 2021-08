A dog bite has landed a 5-year-old Athens boy in the hospital.

Athen police, fire and Athens Limestone Ambulance Service responded to a call about the boy being bitten on the face and head about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The dog was a border collie/long hair dachshund mix, police said.

Athen police took the dog to the shelter from the scene on Piney Creek Drive.

Officers said the child’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.